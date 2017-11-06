Upset card player stabs man during game in Myrtle Beach park, cops say

A 48-year-old man suffered a minor stab wound after a man he was playing cards with in Withers Swash Park got upset and pulled out a hook-shaped knife, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Authorities were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to Withers Swash Park in reference to the assault. Police and EMS met with the victim and noted the victim’s wound was “superficial.”
The man said he didn’t want EMS treatment and told officers he was stabbed by another man. He was playing a game of spades with a few people in the park when the suspect got upset, pulled out a hook-shaped knife, and cut him on the side of his body, he told police.
The suspect then jumped on a blue and silver moped and left the area, the victim said. Police noted the victim was “highly intoxicated,” and didn’t add anything else to his account, according to the report.
Officers talked to a witness who told them the group was playing cards when the suspect got “highly irate” and took a swing at the victim. The victim ducked before the suspect could land his punch, and the victim grabbed the suspect in an effort to calm him, police said.
The victim let go of the suspect, and that’s when the man pulled out the knife, according to the witness.
