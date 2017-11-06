Road rage leads to Market Common fight between 73-year-old man and woman with a stick

Road rage led to a fight near The Market Common Sunday afternoon between a 73-year-old man, armed with mace, and a 31-year-old woman, who picked up a stick.
The woman told Myrtle Beach police that she was stopped on her Kawasaki motorcycle at a traffic light on South Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway when a man in a 2013 Kia Soul behind her honked his horn. He revved his engine to protest her slow takeoff when the light turned green, according to a police report.
The woman said they exchanged words and she told the man to go away.
The man continued to follow the woman into the Market Common on Farrow Parkway and they both stopped near Howard Avenue, according to the report. The woman said the man got out of his car and they exchanged more words as the man held a can of mace in his hand.
“After the victim yelled at the offender to go away again, the offender sprayed the victim,” an officer noted in the report. “The victim was hit with the pepper spray on the left side of her face as she turned her head away from him.”
The woman told police that she picked up a stick she found on the ground and hit the man. Then, she picked up a brick to throw in his direction, she said.
The brick reportedly hit the man’s back tire and rim.
The woman photographed the man’s license plate and identified him through his driver’s license photo when police pulled up his information, according to the report.
Police responded to the home address of 73-year-old Howard Eugene Buckner and found an “obvious scuff mark on the tire and rim” that was reportedly hit by the brick, but Buckner did not answer the door, the report stated.
Officers submitted a warrant request to charge Buckner with third-degree assault.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments