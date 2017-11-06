They starved their son to near death and fled a sentencing hearing for Myrtle Beach

A husband and wife, who had pleaded guilty to the criminal mistreatment of their 16-year-old child, went on the lam just before their sentencing. Their run from justice ended in a Myrtle Beach motel room Saturday.
Anthony Shaun Foxworth, 45, and Mary Gloria Foxworth, 43, were discovered in a room at the Vancouver Motel around 2:30 p.m., three days after police say they failed to show for their sentencing hearing in a Lewis County, Washington court.
“In January 2016, the Centralia (Washington) Police Department began investigating Mary and Anthony Foxworth after their 16-year-old son was admitted to the hospital weighing only 54 pounds,” said CPD Detective Patty Finch. “The child was severely malnourished, missing patches of hair, could not stand on his own and could not open his mouth enough for doctors to look inside.”
Finch said “the child had never been toilet trained, had not been to a doctor since 2007, was not enrolled in school ... and needed extreme dental repair.”
The Foxworths pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment in October 2017 and were scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1.
“Both Mary and Anthony failed to show up for sentencing and nationwide warrants were issued for their arrest,” Finch said.
Myrtle Beach police Officers A. Cox and Grant Barratt were on an assigned patrol on the south end Saturday when they received word from their supervisor about the Foxworths possibly being somewhere in the area of South Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report.
Investigators from the Centralia Police Department gave officers a detailed description of the Foxworths car—a two-toned green over gray 1998 Chevrolet Suburban with Washington plates. Officers spotted the vehicle at the Vancouver Motel, according to the report.
Motel employees told police the Foxworths were staying in room 212 on the second floor, the report stated.
“Officer Cox knocked on the door and the male offender peaked through the curtains and saw us,” Barratt wrote in his report. “Cox signaled him to come to the door. He immediately opened the door and was detained.”
Mary Foxworth was also found in the room and was detained, police said.
A search through the National Crime Information Center confirmed that the Foxworths were wanted in Washington under full extradition, police said. The Foxworths were arrested on fugitive warrants and are being held, until their extradition, at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Although their teen son was not enrolled in school, police say, “he was able to read and write” after he was discovered near death in the family’s home.
“Since the child was taken out of Mary and Anthony’s custody, he has gained over 90 pounds and is attending school full time,” Finch said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @EmilyWORDWeaver
