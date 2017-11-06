Man beaten, shot and almost kidnapped in Green Sea area, report says

A 33-year-old man told Horry County police two men beat him, tried to pull him into a vehicle, then shot him after he escaped their grasps on Sunday, according to an incident report.
Officers were called about 7 p.m. to Green Sea Road in reference to a shooting. When police got there, they found the victim sitting at a picnic table, bleeding and beaten, with a bullet wound in his leg near his calf area, the report states.
The victim had three cuts on his head and his mouth was bleeding, according to police.
He told police two men he knows came to the home of a friend he was visiting and said they were missing some things. The men accused the victim of taking either money or drugs from them, the report states.
He said the pair then grabbed him and “started pistol whipping him in the head,” the report says.
He told police the men tried forcing him into a vehicle, but said he broke free and started to run. He said he heard one of the men say “shoot him” as he fled, authorities say.
The victim told police he managed to escape, but was shot in the leg. He ran to a nearby home, and someone there called 911. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Police note in the report that the investigation is ongoing.
