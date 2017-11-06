Crime

Undercover prostitution sting in Myrtle Beach nets several arrests

By Elizabeth Townsend

November 06, 2017 8:01 AM

Several women were jailed as Myrtle Beach police worked undercover Sunday, making arrests in connection with prostitution, mainly on the City’s south end, according to police reports.

Police cruised the area of 6th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and picked up 41-year-old Lynella Michelle Buggs in about 1:30 a.m., a report says.

Lynella Michelle Buggs - MBPD

Officers said she was offered a ride, and she then allegedly made a deal involving sexual favors for cash, police said. She was arrested in connection with prostitution, first offense.

Later Sunday night, police were working undercover in an unmarked car in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard about 9 p.m. when 35-year-old Tara Nicole King got into the vehicle, authorities said.

Tara Nicole King - MBPD

She allegedly agreed to sexual favors in exchange for money, according to a police report. She was also charged with prostitution, first offense.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers picked up Brandina Kerene Grass in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, and after several minutes inside the vehicle, she “agreed to exchange sexual favors for money and a meal from McDonald’s,” a police report states.

She was also charged with prostitution, and a criminal history check showed she had been arrested in connection with the crime before, the report says. The report states police planned to serve warrants once they were completed by the clerk of court. Her mugshot was not available on Myrtle Beach police’s website Monday morning.

Amisha Nicole Eller, 29, was arrested in connection with prostitution, first offense, according to a police report. She was allegedly picked up by authorities about 10 p.m. in the area of Chester Street and 7th Avenue North, police said. She also agreed to exchange sex for money, according to a police report.

Amisha Nicole Eller - MBPD

