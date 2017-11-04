Crime

Authorities arrest two suspects in connection with Litchfield Beach burglaries

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 04, 2017 4:31 PM

Authorities on Friday night arrested two men on suspicion of commercial burglaries in the Litchfield Beach area, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Alvin Morrison III and Samuel Borozzi III were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Litchfield Beach after an extensive investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Formal charges are pending, according to the release.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aided in the arrests, according to a release from the Horry County Police Department.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

