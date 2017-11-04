Crime

One motorcyclist injured, another on the loose after high-speed chase with police

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 04, 2017 4:13 PM

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after being injured in a high-speed accident that ended in Aynor, according to a release from Horry County police.

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday police attempted to stop a pair of motorcyclists traveling at an estimated speed of over 100 mph, according to the release from Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Neither motorcyclist stopped and a chase ensued.

The pursuit came to an when one of the suspects – later identified as Charles Forbes – struck the rear end of a pickup truck on S.C. 319 in Aynor, according to the release. Forbes was transported to the hospital for treatment and was issued citations for Reckless Driving and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, police said.

The second suspect continued to flee and the identity is unknown, the release states. Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information contact Horry County police at 843-915-8477.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

