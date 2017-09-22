He drove away from police on the wrong side of the road with a 2-year-old, agents say

A 29-year-old Pawleys Island man, who recently pleaded to drug and weapons charges, is facing multiple charges after fleeing police with a 2-year-old child in tow, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.
Adam David Orr pleaded on drugs and weapons charges in general sessions court this week, according to the release. Agents said they believed he was still involved in drug distribution, the release says.
Agents were patrolling spots were they said drugs are typically sold in the City of Georgetown on Thursday when they said they saw Orr in a rental pickup truck.
Orr’s driver’s license is suspended, according to authorities, who said they tried to initiate a traffic stop when they saw him driving a rental pickup truck.
Orr tried to flee from agents, and Georgetown City Police joined in the chase, the release notes. Orr kept trying to escape police, and at one point he drove on the wrong side of the road toward a police car, officials said.
Officers and agents followed him to an apartment complex, and saw him take a 2-year-old child from the vehicle. The release states authorities didn’t know his child was inside the truck when the chase ensued.
Orr tried to hand the child over to someone at the apartment complex. Department of Social Services came and eventually took the child, the release states.
Agents said they recovered a “significant amount” of heroin and cocaine from the truck, and stated they found a large amount of money on Orr, who they said is unemployed.
Authorities are seeking warrants that would charge Orr with unlawful neglect of a child, driving under suspension, fourth offense, habitual traffic offender, failure to stop for blue lights, third offense, reckless driving, trafficking cocaine, second offense, trafficking heroin, second offense, the release states.
Orr is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, records show.
