Police investigating overnight shooting in Conway area

Horry County police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting reported in the Conway area early Friday morning.
At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital in regards to a man with a gunshot wound, according to a release from Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police.
After investigating, police determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident that happened on the 400 block of Myrtle Greens Drive in Conway, authorities said.
Police spoke with a 54-year-old woman, identified as a suspect in the police report, who was parked in a car near the emergency room’s door, the report states. A security guard removed a gun from the car before police arrived, authorities said. Police spoke with the woman, who was visibly upset and also had injuries.
Officers noted in the report that the gun removed had three spent casings. Police also said a trial of blood could be seen leading from the vehicle into the hospital.
An update on the victim’s condition was not available Friday.
The report states no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
