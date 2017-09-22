Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Forestbrook Road

A pedestrian was struck by the driver of a truck Friday morning, and died as a result of the crash, authorities said.
The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. where U.S. 501 meets Forestbrook Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, wit the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a Ford 150 pickup truck was merging onto U.S. 501 from Forestbrook Road when the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway illegally, according to Collins.
Collins said the driver, who was not injured, will likely not face charges in the incident.
The identity of the pedestrian will be released at a later time from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
