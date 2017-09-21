12 suspects indicted on federal charges of trafficking heroin, cocaine and crack

Twelve suspects have been indicted on federal charges of trafficking heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in a Florence federal courtroom Thursday, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Glenn Quanta Pernell, 39, of Mullins, Donald Lee Robinson, 51, of Mullins, Antonio Debor Gowans, 42, of Conway, Whitney Sad’e Pernell, 27, of Mullins, Fatima Flesinears Ford, 32, of Marion, Cynthia Jantoria Williams, 39, of Mullins and 40-year-old Danielle Johnnie Sarvis, 55-year-old Hattie F. Pernell, 25-year-old Myra L. Dixon, 36-year-old Kevin Gerard Mullins, 52-year-old Kevin Barry Myers and 39-year-old Elijah Tyrone Davis are all accused of conspiring to traffic the drugs.
The suspects were arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday where they all entered not guilty pleas. Four others, Santerrio Montinez Smith, 29, Dantrell Markeis Smith, 32, Terrence Vernon Dunlap, 23, and Stacey Vallario Fuller, 50, were also named in the indictment but have not yet been arrested.
The government requested that six of the defendants—Glenn Pernell, Robinson, Gowans, Mullins, Myers and Davis—be held without bail pending trial, according to the release. A hearing will be held to decide a ruling on that request at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The arrests were the result of an investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, working in conjunction with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Police Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Conway Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The United States Marshal’s Service and the ASPCA also assisted.
Assistant United States Attorney Jane B. Taylor of the Columbia office will prosecute the case.
