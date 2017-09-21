Crime

More than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise taken in yoga pants heist at mall store

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

September 21, 2017 1:47 PM

Two men and one woman entered a Victoria’s Secret store at the Coastal Grand Mall Wednesday night and took two dozen pairs of yoga pants, totaling to nearly $1,500, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the store where a woman reported the incident, telling officers that the trio entered the store close to closing time, fanned out to different corners, and left with about 24 pairs of yoga pants, the report states.

The suspects then left the area, the report says, which also stated about $1,476 worth of merchandise was lifted during the incident.

Police noted in the report that they were awaiting surveillance footage of the incident.

