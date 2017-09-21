Her arm was ‘mangled around her neck’ after he hit her with his car, report say

A 40-year-old man was arrested after a 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after allegedly being struck by a car, according to an Horry County police.
Jason Dewey Gaines of Conway is charged with high and aggravated criminal domestic violence in connection with the incident, police said.
Horry County police were called out to the area of Wild Wing Boulevard in the Conway area Wednesday morning in reference to the incident. Arriving officers found Conway police on scene and saw they had detained Gaines.
Gaines told officers that the victim left their home after an argument. Police said he “made several conflicting statements as to how the collision occurred between the victim and his vehicle,” the report states.
He told police the victim “jumped in front of” his vehicle and also stated the victim “jumped on top of” the vehicle on U.S. 501, the report says.
“The arrestee advised he attempted to drive around the victim and not strike her,” according to the report.
The victim had already been taken to the emergency room when police arrived, and officers went to the hospital and spoke with the victim.
She told police her and her “boyfriend” got into an argument at a home they share, and she said he had “been on a rampage due to narcotic usage for several days,” according to the report. She said she left home they share and was walking down the road toward U.S. 501 when she allegedly saw Gaines speeding by down Wild Wing Boulevard, the report states.
She said Gaines came back toward her at high speed as she was walking in a grassy area separating U.S. 501 North and a wooded area, the report says. She told police she tried to move out of his path, but couldn’t, and Gaines allegedly struck her with the vehicle, authorities said.
She said her left her was “mangled around her neck,” and that she remembered “being up in the air” after being struck by the vehicle, according to the report.
Gaines is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon where his bond had not yet been set, jail records showed.
