His co-worker died after he gave him drugs, police say. 5 months later, he’s in jail

A 30-year-old Georgetown County man wanted in connection with a manslaughter charge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to authorities.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office officials announced last month Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson was wanted in connection with the death of one of his co-workers in Pawleys Islands back in March.
Jason Lesley, GCSO spokesman, said Thursday that Nicklson surrendered to police at the Georgetown County Detention Center on Wednesday. Nicklson is charged with voluntary manslaughter, records show.
The charge stems from an incident that allegedly involved Nicklson giving illegal narcotics to a co-worker on March 30 that contributed to the co-worker’s death, police said.
Officials have not stated what type of drugs Nicklson’s co-worker ingested, and have not stated where they worked. Lesley said the incident remains under investigation and further details could not be released.
Nicklson’s bond was set at $100,000, and he remains jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, records show.
