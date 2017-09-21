Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson - GCSO
Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson - GCSO

Crime

His co-worker died after he gave him drugs, police say. 5 months later, he’s in jail

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

September 21, 2017 10:14 AM

UPDATED September 21, 2017 02:57 PM

A 30-year-old Georgetown County man wanted in connection with a manslaughter charge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to authorities.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office officials announced last month Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson was wanted in connection with the death of one of his co-workers in Pawleys Islands back in March.

Jason Lesley, GCSO spokesman, said Thursday that Nicklson surrendered to police at the Georgetown County Detention Center on Wednesday. Nicklson is charged with voluntary manslaughter, records show.

The charge stems from an incident that allegedly involved Nicklson giving illegal narcotics to a co-worker on March 30 that contributed to the co-worker’s death, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials have not stated what type of drugs Nicklson’s co-worker ingested, and have not stated where they worked. Lesley said the incident remains under investigation and further details could not be released.

Nicklson’s bond was set at $100,000, and he remains jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, records show.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video