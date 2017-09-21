‘You can have this too.’ Man stabbed in stomach when he confronted bike thief, police say

A 40-year-old man went to the door of the fire department building on Mr. Joe White Avenue for help after he was stabbed in the stomach by a man who was stealing his bicycle, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with the victim who told them he got into an argument with a man who goes by “Shorty Black” because he was riding the victim’s bicycle Wednesday night, police said.
When the victim confronted the suspect about riding his bike, the suspect stated: “Well, you can have this too,” and stabbed the victim with a tire tool used for repairing flat tires, the report states.
The incident happened along the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue, authorities said. The victim fled after being stabbed and went to the nearby fire station to get help, according to the report.
The victim pulled the weapon from his stomach, and police said they saw a roughly 2-inch puncture wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
