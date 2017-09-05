Police release names of officers involved in Sunday shooting

The Myrtle Beach Police Department released the names of officers involved in a shooting Sunday night on Ocean Boulevard.
“The officers involved in this incident are PFC Justin Lieberth and Patrolman Drew Fox,” said MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby. “As per our protocol, the officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation.
Officers received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday reporting that a security officer was almost struck by a motorist, Crosby said.
Officers responded to the area and found what they believed to be the vehicle and driver involved in the incident at Mystic Sea Motel at the corner of 21st Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, Crosby said.
During the investigation, officers fired their weapons and one person was transported to the hospital, according to Crosby.
The State Law Enforcement Division took over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting under department protocol.
“We’re continuing to investigate and that includes gathering evidence, conducting interviews with witnesses” and analyzing evidence, said Kathryn Richardson, executive assistant in SLED’s public information office.
