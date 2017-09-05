Improper turn, racing heart rate lead police to fentanyl, needles

An improper turn and a racing heart rate led police to find a cache of needles and a dose of fentanyl in a driver’s bag early Sunday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers stopped a black Toyota RAV4 at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Oak Street around 1:20 a.m. after police say they noticed the driver made an improper turn at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Kings Highway.
“When contact was made, the front seat passenger’s heart was beating rapidly” and when the driver “went to hand me her driver’s license, she was shaking,” Officer M. Channani noted in his report.
Police requested a drug-sniffing K9, who ultimately alerted officers to “an odor of narcotics emitting from the vehicle,” according to the report.
When police searched a bag on the driver’s seat, Channani said he discovered an iPhone box “holding numerous needles and pieces of foil” and a piece of foil holding a white powder substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.
Twenty-one-year-old Samantha Reid Sullivan of Myrtle Beach, who was reportedly operating the vehicle, was charged with fentanyl possession, paraphernalia possession and the improper turn.
