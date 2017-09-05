Man invokes ‘finders keepers’ after he was denied a reward for a lost cellphone

A man, who reportedly found an iPhone somewhere along Mr. Joe White Avenue Sunday night, invoked the rights of finders keepers when the woman, who lost it, refused to pay him a finder’s fee, according to a police report.
A 23-year-old woman told Myrtle Beach police that she laid her white iPhone 7 on the hood of her vehicle before leaving the Speedway gas station on Mr. Joe White Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
“She advised that she believed the phone hit the roadway of Mr. Joe White (Avenue)” as she was leaving, according to an incident report. The woman told police she returned to the area a short time later, but could not find her phone.
The woman said she called her phone number and a man answered. The man agreed to meet her in the Speedway parking lot where he asked her for a finder’s fee, according to the report.
But police say when she refused to pay the man left the parking lot in an unknown direction.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @EmilyWORDWeaver
