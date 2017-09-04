Officers involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting Sunday night that sends one to the hospital

A Myrtle Beach Police Department officer-involved shooting on Ocean Blvd. on Sunday night resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.
According to Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Dept., officers received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday reporting that a security officer was almost struck by a motorist.
Crosby said officers responded to the area and located at Mystic Sea Motel at 21st Ave. South and Ocean Blvd. what they believed to be the vehicle and driver involved in the incident.
While investigating, officers had to discharge their weapons, according to Crosby, and one person was transported to the hospital.
As per MBPD protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been contacted and will conduct an investigation into the incident.
The condition of the hospitalized person was unknown early Monday morning.
Details will be updated when available.
