Man faces kidnapping, gun charges after police say he robbed a Conway restaurant

Police have charged the alleged armed robber of a Conway restaurant who was nabbed after a short manhunt Monday morning.
Online records show Dajon Saheem Gamble, 26, of Conway, is charged with:
- Armed robbery
- Two counts of kidnapping
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- 3rd Degree domestic violence
- Sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by an unlawful person
Conway police responded to Bellacino’s at the corner of 16th Avenue and Main Street in reference to an armed robbery at 9:30 Monday morning.
“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a black male had robbed the business while armed and fled the scene,” said spokeswoman Lt. Selena Small. “Officers then began a search of the area and set up a perimeter and the suspect was located and arrested.”
According to an incident report, Gamble was located in the area of Pinewood Circle and was transported to J. Rueben Long Detention Center.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search and arrest, Small said.
Gamble remains in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
No other details have been made available.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
