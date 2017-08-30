Dajon Saheem Gamble
Dajon Saheem Gamble J. Reueben Long Detention Center
Dajon Saheem Gamble J. Reueben Long Detention Center

Crime

Man faces kidnapping, gun charges after police say he robbed a Conway restaurant

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 30, 2017 3:09 PM

Police have charged the alleged armed robber of a Conway restaurant who was nabbed after a short manhunt Monday morning.

Online records show Dajon Saheem Gamble, 26, of Conway, is charged with:

  • Armed robbery
  • Two counts of kidnapping
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • 3rd Degree domestic violence
  • Sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by an unlawful person

Conway police responded to Bellacino’s at the corner of 16th Avenue and Main Street in reference to an armed robbery at 9:30 Monday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a black male had robbed the business while armed and fled the scene,” said spokeswoman Lt. Selena Small. “Officers then began a search of the area and set up a perimeter and the suspect was located and arrested.”

According to an incident report, Gamble was located in the area of Pinewood Circle and was transported to J. Rueben Long Detention Center.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search and arrest, Small said.

Gamble remains in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

No other details have been made available.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect
Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video