August 30, 2017 12:27 PM

Police say he gave illegal drugs to a co-worker. Now he’s charged with voluntary manslaughter

By Christian Boschult

A man allegedly gave drugs to a co-worker and now police are charging him that co-worker’s death.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson, 31 after police say he provided “illegal narcotics” to a co-worker in Pawleys Island on March 30.

The sheriff’s office says the drugs contributed to the co-worker’s death and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicklson, who is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

He is described as a black man weighing 160 pounds, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

