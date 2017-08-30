She tried to spend over $300 in fake money, but a store employee caught on

North Myrtle Beach Police are asking for help in identifying a woman who allegedly tried to use counterfeit money to buy over $300 worth of merchandise.
According to a release from the police department, the woman tried to purchase $316 worth of merchandise at a store in North Myrtle Beach on Monday.
When a store employee became suspicious of the money, the woman allegedly walked away from the cash register and left the store.
Police say the woman was last seen entering a green SUV and is described as being 30 to 40 years old with blonde hair and dark roots. She is approximately 190 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman can call the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-280-5511.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments