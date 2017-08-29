Sidney Moorer trial Day Two: former lead investigator takes the stand

Sidney Moorer enters the courtroom with his wife Tammy for the second day of his trial in Conway. Moorer is charged with obstruction of justice in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. He is also charged with kidnapping in the case. A hung jury led to a mistrial on that charge last summer. A new trial date has not been set for the kidnapping case. Moorer's wife, Tammy, 45, is also charged with kidnapping in Elvis' disappearance, and a trial date for her has not been set. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com