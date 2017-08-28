Crime

Police arrest suspected armed robber after manhunt

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 28, 2017 3:16 PM

Conway police nabbed an alleged armed robber after a short manhunt for the suspect Monday morning.

Officers of the Conway Police Department responded to Bellacinos at the corner of 16th Avenue and Main Street in reference to an armed robbery at 9:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a black male had robbed the business while armed and fled the scene,” said CPD Lt. Selena Small. “Officers then began a search of the area and set up a perimeter and the suspect was located and arrested.”

Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search and arrest, Small said.

The suspect’s name will be released once he has been formally charged.

