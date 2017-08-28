Sidney Moorer arrives for his obstruction of justice trial at the Horry County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Moorer, 41, is charged with obstruction of justice in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. He is also charged with kidnapping in the case.
Crime

Obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer gets going with jury selection

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 28, 2017 1:15 PM

The obstruction of justice trial got underway for Sidney Moorer on Monday with jury selection. Moorer is charged with stalling the investigation in the 2013 disappearance of Socastee woman Heather Elvis.

A jury panel made up of mainly men was selected, and the trial will hit high gear at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway and get going following a lunch break.

Moorer is also charged with kidnapping in Elvis’ disappearance. A jury deadlocked at his kidnapping charge trial last summer, and a mistrial was declared.

The State plans to re-try Moorer on the charge, but a date for a new kidnapping trial has not yet been set.

Moorer’s wife Tammy, 45, is also charged with kidnapping in the case, but has not been to trial, and a court date has not been set.

Tammy Moorer was scheduled to appear in court last month after The State said she violated a gag order on the case when she allegedly made statements about it on a Facebook page. Sidney Moorer spent about two months in jail last year when Judge Dennis ruled he violated the order by speaking to a media outlet during the kidnapping charge trial.

The Moorers were initially charged with murder in Elvis’ disappearance, but those charges were later dropped in 2016 after the couple spent about a year in jail following their 2014 arrest.

Elvis’ abandoned car was found at Peachtree boat landing in the Socastee area on Dec. 19, 2013 – a place dubbed “the darkest hole in Horry County” by The State during the kidnapping trial.

Elvis remains missing, and since her disappearance, family and friends continue to gather at the landing for prayer vigils on the 18th of each month.

