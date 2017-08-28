The river is swelling and roads are flooding ahead of potential tropical storm

More Videos 1:31 Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. Pause 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 0:25 Reeves Ferry Landing Flooding 1:06 International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S. 0:21 Georgetown players warmup for season open 1:24 NMB Chiefs rejoice in shutout win 1:55 Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 0:22 Dramatic play leads to Charlotte Christian win over Myrtle Beach Seahawks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Reeves Ferry Landing Flooding The boat landing at Reeves Ferry outside of Conway has begun to flood. Waccamaw river levels are currently at 10.3 feet according to the National Weather Service. The boat landing at Reeves Ferry outside of Conway has begun to flood. Waccamaw river levels are currently at 10.3 feet according to the National Weather Service. jlee@thesunnews.com

