The river is swelling and roads are flooding ahead of potential tropical storm

The Waccamaw River is swelling and some roadways have already started to flood in parts of Horry County ahead of an incoming low pressure system that forecasters say may churn into Tropical Storm Irma.
Meteorologists are predicting the system could bring 4-6 inches of rain and high winds to coastal areas with even more rainfall possible for parts of Little River. More flooding is predicted to wash ashore from swollen rivers.
A truck was driving through flood waters at the Reeves Ferry boat landing along the Waccamaw River just outside of Conway Monday morning. Parts of the landing were already submerged.
The river was recorded at 10.34 inches and is expected to rise to 11.9 feet - nine inches over flood stage - by Thursday morning, according to a flood warning issued for Horry County Monday by the National Weather Service.
