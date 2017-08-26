Myrtle Beach police vehicles on scene at the Mariana Inn in Grande Dunes, where a possible bomb threat has occurred.
Crime

Myrtle Beach police responding to possible bomb threat in Grande Dunes

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 26, 2017 5:24 PM

Myrtle Beach police are responding to a possible bomb threat at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the department.

As of 6:40 p.m., officers were still investigating, but the location had been cleared by law enforcement and a K-9, according to Crosby.

Officers did not locate any items deemed suspicious, Crosby said via email.

A hotel manager declined to comment on the situation.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

