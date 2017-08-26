Myrtle Beach police responding to possible bomb threat in Grande Dunes

Myrtle Beach police are responding to a possible bomb threat at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the department.
As of 6:40 p.m., officers were still investigating, but the location had been cleared by law enforcement and a K-9, according to Crosby.
Officers did not locate any items deemed suspicious, Crosby said via email.
A hotel manager declined to comment on the situation.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
