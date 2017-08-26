Harvey is hitting Texas. Another storm system could drench the SC coast next week

A low pressure system dumping rain on Florida is expected to move northward and could potentially bring wind, rough surf, and heavy rain to the Carolinas early next week.
The low pressure system is stretching over north central Florida with high winds and thunderstorms, according to a Saturday afternoon weather briefing from the National Hurricane Center.
The storm could possibly strengthen as it churns and moves northeastward near the southeast coast, said forecasters, who stated it may also merge with a front before any tropical or subtropical development happens.
“Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding is possible over portions of southern and central Florida during the next few days,” forecasters said in the briefing.
The pressure system is expected to bring winds and rough surf to Georgia and the Carolinas as it continues its trek up the coast.
There is a 30 percent chance of formation happening over the next 48 hours, and a 40 percent chance over the next five days, weather authorities said.
On Saturday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. warned the pressure system could bring heavy rainfall for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick County, N.C., and other surrounding regions.
The high pressure to the north will likely extend south into the Carolinas through the weekend as cold front hangs around off shore. Forecasters said all eyes will be on the Tropics as the low pressure system could spawn into a bigger disturbance.
But before the Strand is saturated early next week, Saturday is expected to be nice with winds generated by high pressure keeping the area unseasonably cool for August.
While the day will be pleasant weather-wise, the forecast then shifts as the low pressure system plaguing Florida starts to creep upward, weather authorities said.
On Sunday, a 30 percent chance of showers looms over the area, and Monday a 60 chance of showers develops, according to forecasters.
While the Strand will likely see heavy rainfall, wind, and rough surf, Texas was slammed with Hurricane Harvey Friday night as it made landfall as a Category 4 before weakening to a Category 1 storm, according to The Island Packet.
