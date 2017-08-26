More Videos

  Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.

    Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police addresses a recent ranking by Safewise.Com - a website that calls the city the third most dangerous in the country based on FBI data.

Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police addresses a recent ranking by Safewise.Com - a website that calls the city the third most dangerous in the country based on FBI data.
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police addresses a recent ranking by Safewise.Com - a website that calls the city the third most dangerous in the country based on FBI data. Myrtle Beach Police Department - From Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page

Crime

What police say about website calling Myrtle Beach one of the most dangerous cities

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 26, 2017 8:50 AM

Myrtle Beach police are calling into question the ranking system used by a security website that named the city one of the most dangerous in the country.

Safewise.com published a list on Aug. 17 titled “The 30 Most Dangerous Cities in America,” and ranked Myrtle Beach at number three, citing violent crimes per 1,000: 15.75 and property crimes per 1,000: 143.86, according to the site.

“In that this website obtained their data from the FBI, we are not questioning this data – it is correct – what we are concerned about is the criteria that was used to establish the ranking system,” said Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby in a video released on the department’s Facebook page Friday.

Crosby said companies often view annual city population as they create their rankings, but aren’t taking the fact that the city regularly swells with tourists into account.

“We are not naïve, and we understand our city is not immune to crime, just like many other cities across this country,” Crosby goes on to say.

“What is vital for our community to know is that your police department has developed an operational plan and a plan of action to address the criminal activity that has occurred within our city.”

Crosby also promises police will be proactive with their strategies in tackling crime and invites anyone with questions to stop a patrolling officer, or phone the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

The List

While Myrtle Beach was ranked in the third spot, the site states the city was previously listed as the second most dangerous city.

Safewise.com ranked Emeryville, Calif. as number one on the list, and put Tukwila, Wa. in second place. North Myrtle Beach is ranked at number 23, while Lumberton, N.C. is in the fourth spot on the list.

The site also states that Anderson, S.C. was on a previous list, but has since improved, and is no longer among the most dangerous, along with Kennett, Missouri and Union City, Ga.

“Anderson has turned things around with an initiative called SafeTown.org run by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department,” the site states.

The website explains their methodology as follows:

“Here at SafeWise, we take our job to keep you informed about the safety of your home and community seriously. We’ve used publicly available data to identify some of the most dangerous cities in America, rating communities based on an aggregate of both violent and property crime per capita as reported to the FBI. We’ve also eliminated all cities with fewer than 10,000 residents as of 2015 and any communities that did not officially report crime data.”

Click here to visit the website.

