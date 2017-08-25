Conway Police Department
Police say this pair robbed a Conway liquor store

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 25, 2017 10:54 AM

Conway police are searching a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery of a liquor store on Tuesday.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for Jada Dannielle Rogers, 20, and Vincent Scott Rosenzweig, 28, and are asking for the public’s help in finding them, according to a release from Sgt. Darren Alston with Conway police.

At about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Conway police were called to Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store on 4th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

Employees at the store described a male suspect who they said was armed with a knife during the incident, police said.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a 2012 black Nissan with a tag that read DDL9575, Alston said.

Anyone with information on the location of suspects or has any additional

information on the case, can contact Conway Police Department at 843-248- 1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888- CRIME-SC (1-888- 274-6372).

