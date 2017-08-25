Lewis - MBPD
Lewis - MBPD

Crime

One arrested in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 25, 2017 7:24 AM

One person was arrested in connection with prostitution Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to online records.

Kerry Andrell Lewis, 20, was arrested near the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, jail records show.

Lewis was charged with prostitution, first offense, and bond was listed at $761, online records states.

An incident report outlining the details of Lewis’ arrest was not immediately available Friday morning.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available. Please check back for story updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect
Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video