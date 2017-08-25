One arrested in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

One person was arrested in connection with prostitution Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to online records.
Kerry Andrell Lewis, 20, was arrested near the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, jail records show.
Lewis was charged with prostitution, first offense, and bond was listed at $761, online records states.
An incident report outlining the details of Lewis’ arrest was not immediately available Friday morning.
