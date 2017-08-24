Crime

‘You’re getting nothing,’ taxi driver told young robbers before driving away, report says

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 24, 2017 7:58 AM

A taxi driver told Myrtle Beach police gun-toting kids tried to rob him as he sat inside his cab parked in a North Kings Highway lot early Wednesday morning.

Myrtle Beach officers were called to a parking lot on the 1300 block of North Kings Highway about 6 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery attempt, a police report says.

The 66-year-old victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot near a fast food restaurant when two males, listed only as juveniles in the report’s suspect list, approached his cab.

One of the suspects came up to him from the driver’s side and asked him how much it would cost for a ride to a hotel. The other suspect approached the passenger side window and appeared to be holding a gun, the report states.

The victim said the armed suspect stated: “Open the door, or I’ll shoot you,” the report says. The victim said he then told the suspect “... You’re getting nothing,” before driving away, police said.

The victim told officers he saw the suspects take off eastbound. Nothing was taken during the incident, report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect
Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video