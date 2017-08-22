‘Person of interest’ in Conway double murder also wanted by NC police on bank robbery charges

A man who police say is a “person of interest” in the deaths of two employees during a bank robbery in Conway Monday, is also wanted in North Carolina on bank robbery charges, police said.
A suspect entered the bank branch at U.S. 501 and 16th Avenue about 1:20 p.m. Monday just as the eclipse was beginning, authorities said.
“During the bank robbery, tragically, two employees were killed,” Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police said outside the bank Monday. “We do want to extend our prayers to the families who have been affected by this. This is definitely a tragedy that occurred today here at the bank.”
The suspect, who is described by police as a black male with dreadlocks, fled the scene in a white Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and a South Carolina license plate that reads IZM-457, police said.
The vehicle also had a “River Life” sticker on it, and Small stated that the suspect may not still be in the same vehicle. On Tuesday, police said the vehicle taken by the suspect belonged to one of the victims.
Police stayed on Monday into the evening, and Conway police were joined by the FBI Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, she said. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 248-1790.
On Tuesday, Conway police released photos and information on a man who they say is a “person of interest” in the incident who is wanted for questioning, according to Small.
Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, N.C. is wanted in connection with a separate bank robbery in Wilson, N.C. on Aug. 10, Small said.
“We have reason to believe he may have been in the Conway area and are following up leads at this time,” said Small.
Council is also considered armed and dangerous by police and may have changed his hairstyle, authorities said, and included a photos of him with both long and short hair.
Anyone with information on the murders or the location of Council can contact law enforcement immediately and do not approach Council. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
CresCom Bank officials released a statement through The Brandon Agency on Monday.
“Everyone in our company is heartbroken about this tragedy and we are devastated for the victims and their families. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this unthinkable crime,” the statement said.
Officials said they would release more details as they are able to in the coming days and invited the public to join them in prayer for the victims’ families.
