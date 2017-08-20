They ordered a pizza to catch a carrier accused of breaking the law with fliers

Staff at a local hotel placed a delivery order Saturday night to snare a pizza carrier who had been allegedly leaving fliers banned at the hotel.
The fliers tempted guests with pizza delivered fresh to their door, but one guest at the Polynesian Resort told police he had not been impressed with his order or the company’s response when he called back to complain.
The man said he was “very unhappy with the order and tried to call the number back on the flier several times, however they refused to cooperate with him,” Myrtle Beach police noted in an incident report. The officer advised the customer he would have to file a civil complaint with a magistrate if he wanted to press the matter in court.
Polynesian staff told police they had placed an order with the same number “to catch the persons responsible for delivering and also dispersing the fliers,” according to the police report.
When the pizza carrier arrived on scene, he was detained by security for trespassing, the report stated.
Nineteen-year-old Kazakhstan Abdrakhmanov was charged with solicitation through prohibited handbills and police say they found 51 blue fliers on him at his arrest.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
