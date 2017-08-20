Police arrest Conway man wanted for attempted murder

A Conway man who was wanted back in July after he allegedly attacked a couple and stabbed a man was arrested Saturday, online records show.
Police charged Michael Douglas Faulk, 28, with:
- Attempted murder
- 2nd Degree assault & battery
- 2nd Degree domestic violence
- Giving false information to law enforcement
- Possession of drug paraphenalia
On July 28, Horry County police released a photo of Faulk who was wanted in connection with attempted murder.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman said the case involved a man being taken to Conway Medical Center with stab wounds on July 20 after a man police identified as Faulk fought with him and his wife, authorities said.
A 49-year-old woman told police she drove Faulk to a location in Myrtle Beach, but he wasn’t able to stay there, so she drove him to Grahamville Road in the Conway area instead, a police report says.
She told police Faulk was unloading his belongings, and her husband, the stabbing victim, was cleaning out their car when the Faulk suddenly began yelling he had been set up, the report states.
The woman’s husband was stabbed during a fight that ensued, and while the woman wasn’t stabbed, she told police she believed the Faulk was trying to kill her during the incident, according to the report.
At some point during the lengthy fight, Faulk’s brother allegedly grabbed him and told the victims to go. The victims went straight to the hospital where they got in touch with police.
Faulk remains in jail as of Sunday morning and no bail has been set, according to online records.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
