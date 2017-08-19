Conway pastor releases statement after gun found in bag at airport

A longtime Conway pastor released a statement through his attorney Saturday afternoon after he was arrested Thursday when TSA agents discovered a gun in his bag at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Phillip Miles, Conway resident and pastor of Christ Community Church, was arrested Thursday and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after his attorney said he accidentally left a gun in a bag he was taking to a religious conference in Kentucky.
Miles said the following through his attorney:
“First, I want to apologize to the TSA, any passengers who may have been inconvenienced, the staff at the Myrtle Beach airport and to my community for a terrible mistake on my part when I accidentally brought an unloaded pistol to the airport. Like many, I was in a rush and did not check all of my luggage to ensure I did not have anything that could not be brought on an airplane,” said Phillip Miles. “My wife and I were traveling to a religious conference in Kentucky and I completely forgot the gun was in my bag. I fully cooperated with TSA and they were very professional during their search and subsequent questions.”
