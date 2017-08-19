Crime

Men hit same mall store minutes apart, making off with about $300 worth of merchandise

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 19, 2017 10:53 AM

Men stole a total of about $300 worth of sports jerseys from the same Coastal Grand Mall store in separate incidents that were minutes apart Friday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach police reports.

At about 4 p.m., a man went into Lids Locker Room and takes several jerseys from a store wall, police said. The man then rips security tags off the shirts and hides then in his waistband, the report says.

The alarm beeped as he left, and he pulled out pockets for a store manager, then left, according to the report.

About four jerseys, totaling to $160, were taken from the store, police said.

The same man then goes back into the store about 10 minutes later with another man, who allegedly took two more jerseys, valued at $110, the report states.

Police said they got a copy of video store surveillance of the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting
Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting 3:07

Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting

View More Video