Man arrested after hiding about $40 worth of steak in his pants, report says

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with shoplifting after police said he hid three packages of steaks in his pants at a Myrtle Beach store Friday, according to a police report.
Officers were called Friday night to a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market store on North Kings Highway for a shoplifting report. A loss prevention worker told police he saw the man take three packages of steaks, valued at almost $40, and hide them in his pants, the report states.
The worker said he eyed the man as he allegedly left the store without paying, then confronted him. The worker said the man allegedly admitted to taking the meat items, the report says.
Police said there was no surveillance of the incident. They also stated the man admitted to taking the steaks, according to the report. The man was arrested, and police learned he had other property crimes on his record in the past, so authorities charged him with enhanced shoplifting, the report says.
Comments