A man robbed him of his $3k necklace, then took off through the woods, report says

A 33-year-old man told police he was robbed of his 14-karat gold necklace, worth $3,000, while visiting a friend at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex Friday night.
Myrtle Beach police were called about 10 p.m. to the 1200 block of Pipers Pointe Lane for the robbery report. The victim told police he was getting into a car in the parking lot when a man, shielding his face with a white wrap, demanded his gold necklace that had a Mayan calendar pendant dangling from it, police said.
The victim said he handed it over, and the suspect took off through nearby woods, the report states. The victim and his friend tried looking for the suspect, and a witness told police he saw a man running from the area after the robbery, authorities said.
The victim met with a Myrtle Beach detective, and authorities launched canine units to try to track the suspect, but no one was found.
