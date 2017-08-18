Sketch of suspect wanted in connection with rape. - Provided by Horry County police
Sketch of suspect wanted in connection with rape. - Provided by Horry County police

Man wanted by Horry County police in connection with rape of 13-year-old girl

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 18, 2017 12:46 PM

Horry County police are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old girl reported in late July that a man lead her away from the Conway-area road she was walking down and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

The report, dated July 29, states the victim, who is a 13-year-old girl, was walking in a neighborhood in unincorporated Conway area when a man came up to her, grabbed her by the hand, and took her to a nearby field where he allegedly raped her, police said.

The police report is heavily censored, but states the suspect told the victim to leave the area and not tell anyone. The victim, who was reporting the incident with a grandparent, also went to a hospital, the report states.

Horry County police released a sketch drawing of a suspect who Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said is wanted in connection with criminal sexual assault of a minor.

Anyone with information can contact Horry County police at 843-915-8477.

