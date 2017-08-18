Man, woman come home to find door kicked in; thousands in jewelry missing

Almost $5,000 in jewelry was taken during a reported break-in at a Myrtle Beach home on Thursday, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police were called to a home on Longleaf Circle Thursday afternoon where a 34-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman discovered their front door was kicked in with they were out of the house, the report states.
The man told police after he noticed his front door had been forced open, he armed himself with a baseball bat and checked to make sure no one was still inside. He said he didn’t find anyone still lurking in the home, but noticed a sliding glass door was also open.
The victim said his 55-inch television, valued at $500, was missing from the living room wall, the report states. He said a ring he recently bought and left on his nightstand was no longer there, and the woman reported several rings and other jewelry was missing from her bedroom.
The man told police he found smudges by the back door that weren’t there before. Crime scene inspectors came to the home to process evidence, the report states.
