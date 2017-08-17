Accused gunman in mass shooting at nightclub denied bond

The third man charged in connection to a mass shooting that left one man dead and several others injured at a Loris-area night club in April was denied bond in a magistrate court Thursday afternoon.

Dimnique Lequan Bellamy, 23, of Longs was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during the shoot-out at the PNR Club in the Finklea Crossroads area of Loris that killed 37-year-old Laquint O’neil Boyd in the wee hours of April 30.

“On his record, he has a 2016 unlawful carry of a pistol so at this point in time we believe that he is a danger to society and possibly a flight risk,” said Katie Owens, an assistant solicitor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. She asked for bond to be denied.

“Due to the nature of the charge... this court cannot set your bond,” Judge Aaron Butler told Bellamy, as he denied bond on both charges.

Bond will be decided by a higher court on a later date.

Bellamy was arrested in Little River without incident on Tuesday, according to police.

A public defender at the initial bond hearing said Bellamy’s family will be hiring a private attorney to represent Bellamy.

Boyd, four other men and one woman was injured when gunfire erupted at the PNR club at 268 N. Green Sea Road around 2:30 a.m. April 30.

Boyd was a father of toddler twins and was an aspiring R&B singer. He died on the way to Loris Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

No victims spoke in the hearing on Thursday.

Police say the violence on April 30 began with an argument that started between two males inside the club.

The men took the argument outside where they began to shoot at each other, according to an Horry County police report. A security guard at the club grabbed his gun and returned fire at the group, the report states.

Two men had been previously arrested in connection with the incident. But neither of the men were charged with Boyd’s killing.

Earl Renaldo Williams, 28, of Longs was arrested April 30 and charged with attempted murder, obstructing justice, pointing a firearm at another person and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Willis Henry Boyd, 31, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested May 2 and charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm at someone and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Both cases are still pending in court.

Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said the club shooting was related to a deadly drive-by shooting that happened the same night - less than an hour later on Freemont Road in Longs.

Rainey Valentine, 57, was shot at his home in the Freemont area, where he died, around 4:30 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Multiple homes were sprayed with bullets that night and at least one of the homes contained children ranging in age from one to 11 years old, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) previously announced it was offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Valentine’s shooting death.

No arrests had been made in the Freemont shooting as of Thursday.