Myrtle Beach man gets 7 years in prison for driving with a gun and 71 bullets

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison Thursday after admitting he had a gun and ammunition that he was not permitted to have in the wake of felony convictions.
Jeremey Dewayne Faulk, 30, pleaded guilty last November to being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Faulk to federal prison for a term set to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Evidence presented in two of Faulk’s hearings established that on Feb. 7, 2016, officers with the Horry County Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle Faulk was driving in Longs, the release states. “A subsequent search of the vehicle, led to the seizure of a .380 caliber pistol, 71 rounds of ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.”
Police say Faulk later admitted that the firearm was his.
“Faulk was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to previous felony convictions,” the release stated.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Taylor, of the Florence office, prosecuted the case.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments