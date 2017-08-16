He didn’t stop at a stop sign, then police found 53 grams of cocaine and other drugs

Police found more than 53 grams of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana in a Georgia man’s car Friday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Online records show police charged 31-year-old Jeffrey Curtis Bigsby, of Snellville, with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Unlawful carrying of a pistol
- Possession of a schedule IV drug
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Disregarding a stop sign
According to the incident report, officers were watching a building they knew was a hotspot for drugs on Collins Street, and noted a well-known drug dealer was in the area as well. A white Dodge Ram pulled up to the location and left shortly after.
An undercover officer noticed the driver of the Dodge, later identified by police as Bigsby, did not stop at a stop sign and pulled into the beach access at 2nd Avenue South, the report says. He then pulled Bigsby over and smelled a “faint odor of marijuana coming from the truck,” he noted in the report.
K-9 Officer Roscoe was then brought to the truck and “gave a positive indication for the presence of drug odor,” so officers detained Bigsby, who was already on federal probation, and searched his truck, the report states.
When police searched Bigsby’s truck, an officer found “a lot of marijuana shake on the floorboard,” and a black duffel bag inside a blue tote, police said. A loaded Springfield XD .40 S&W and a clear plastic bag with three more packages “of what appeared to be drugs,” authorities stated in the report.
Bigsby allegedly claimed he was “kidnapped and forced to drive the drugs here,” but never mentioned that beforehand, police said. An officer followed up on his claim and said he “couldn’t come up with anything that would lead us to believe he was kidnapped.”
The gun, drugs and a greeting card “written by Mrs. Bigsby to her husband” were all seized as evidence, police said.
According to the report, police seized the gun, 4.83 grams of marijuana, 1.17 grams of MDMA and 53.03 grams of cocaine
Officers also found $840 cash on Bigsby and seized that due to the money being in close proximity to the drugs, the report says.
His bond was set at a total of $280,483, records show.
According to online records, Bigsby made bond and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention center on Sunday.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
