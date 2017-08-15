HCPD says clock strikes midnight on ‘Cinderella’ attempted murder suspect

A man, who was dubbed “Cinderella” on the Horry County police’s Facebook page after allegedly leaving his shoe behind at a crime scene, was arrested in connection with attempted murder.
The department announced Kenneth 'Kelo' Jackson was a suspect in connection with an attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol back in early July.
Police said Jackson left a red Nike Air Force One shoe behind at a crime scene.
Horry County police recently arrested Jackson with the help of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the ATF Gang Task Force.
Jackson, 28, of Myrtle Beach, remained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday where his bond had not yet been set by noon, according to online records.
Comments