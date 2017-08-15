Little River man shot while taking trash to the dump

A Little River man told police he was shot in the arm while driving trash to the dump after work Monday night.
The man said he did not know who shot him or where the shot came from, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.
Officer Arlisha Stackhouse “did observe (the) victim with a gunshot wound,” according to the report.
The man told police he was traveling on S.C. Highway 57 when he was shot and drove to the “first gas station he saw” to ask for help, the report stated.
Stackhouse searched the “victim’s vehicle making sure there was not any weapons inside of the victim’s vehicle. Officer Stackhouse did not see any blood inside of (the) victim’s vehicle,” the report stated.
The wounded man was transported to a hospital that was named, then redacted in the censored report.
A man at the Tiger Mart store in Longs, where the man stopped for help, told police the victim came to the store saying he was “shot somewhere at the Waccamaw River and that he was trying to get to his grandmother’s house,” according to the report. The man at the store called police.
The shooting suspect was not identified or located in the report that was marked administratively closed.
Although the report was marked closed, HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson says the case is still under investigation.
Suspect information “will be shared once the information becomes available,” she said.
