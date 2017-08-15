Police looking for Conway woman in connection with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Conway police are searching for a 37-year-old woman in connection with a criminal sexual conduct with a minor earlier this summer, according to a release from Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with CPD.
Conway police began investigating the incident in June that allegedly happened in May in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway, and a judge issued a warrant for Alison Beth Price’s arrest in July, Small said.
Price is wanted in connection with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Small said.
Anyone with information can call their local law enforcement agency or Conway police at 843-248-1790.
