Myrtle Beach Police Department

Crime

Woman flees park after allegedly stabbing a man, caught almost 2 weeks later

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 14, 2017 12:06 PM

A woman was arrested almost two weeks after she was caught on video fleeing a park after allegedly stabbing a man.

Police charged Teresa Irene Jackson, 50, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online records show. Conway Police arrested her on Sunday.

On July 27, Myrtle Beach police responded to Futrell Park off Mr. Joe White Avenue in response to a call about a man being stabbed, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

According to police, the incident began as an argument between the man and Jackson, until it escalated and Jackson allegedly stabbed the man with a knife.

Jackson then fled the scene on foot and the man was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police identified Jackson through city surveillance cameras, the post says.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

