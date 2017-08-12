He fled on his bike after a failed attempt to snag shrimp, steak from store, report says

A man cornered by a store employee at the Seaboard Street Wal-Mart on Thursday threw down the nearly $80 worth of surf and turf and ran, a Myrtle Beach police report states.
Officers were called to the store in reference to an alleged shoplifting attempt. The woman who reported the incident told police she saw the suspect put shrimp and steak in his cart. She said he then whipped out a bag he already had on him and placed the items inside, the report states.
He was headed out the door without paying when he was confronted by the woman, who told authorities the suspect dropped the items and ran, police said.
The suspect hopped on a bicycle and fled the area, the report states.
