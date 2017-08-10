Man locked sexual assault victim in laundry room, arrest warrant says

A 47-year-old North Carolina man is facing charges connected to an alleged sexual assault reported last weekend, police documents show.
James Chadwick Honeycutt, of Supply, N.C., is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to police records.
On Aug. 4, Myrtle Beach officers went to a local hospital in reference to a criminal sexual assault report, according to police, who noted in an incident report the incident allegedly happened at a motel in the area of 12th Avenue North.
After investigating, police learned the victim was in the hotel’s laundry room when Honeycutt allegedly locked the door, trapping her inside, an arrest warrant states.
He then forced himself on the victim, whose age was not listed in the report, and allegedly hit her in the face and choked her until she lost consciousness when she tried to fight back, the arrest warrant states.
Honeycutt is also charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to online jail records.
He remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a total bond of $50,477, online records show.
